KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs announced their trade with the Seattle Seahawks for pass rusher Frank Clark shortly before the start of the NFL draft on Thursday night, then confirmed the club had signed him to a long-term contract.

The trade was agreed upon Tuesday, as was the $105.5 million, five-year deal, both of which became official once Clark passed his physical. The terms of the deal were told to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss financial details.

Clark will be introduced during a news conference Friday.

Kansas City sent its first-round pick, the No. 29 overall selection, along with a second-rounder next year to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped third-round picks this year.

That means the Chiefs do not select in the first round unless they trade back into it.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL