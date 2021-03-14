FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut ran 24 times for a career-tying 203 yards and four touchdowns and Sacred Heart beat Long Island University 35-7 on Sunday.

Chestnut also caught two passes for 46 yards. His 249 total yards and four TD runs were career highs. His rushing total matched the mark he sent against Bryant in a 24-17 win on Nov. 2, 2019. In the season opener against Duquesne on March 7, Chestnut had 209 yards from scrimmage, two TD runs and two TD catches.

Marquez McCray completed 18 of 25 for 222 yards and had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rob DiNota for the Pioneers (1-1, 1-1 Northeast Conference). DiNota had four catches for 47 yards.

Sacred Heart opened the scoring on Chesnut’s 2-yard TD run in the first quarter and added a pair of touchdowns in both the second and third quarters.

The Sharks (1-1, 1-1) capped the scoring with Tosin Oyekanmi’s 6-yard TD run with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

