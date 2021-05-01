Cherise Silvan hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday as Seattle U beat Dixie State 2-1 at Logan Field.

It was the third consecutive senior day that the Redhawks have won in walk-off fashion. Silvan’s two-strike shot hit the netting in right field.

Seattle U (24-18, 11-4 WAC) had just six hits, one of them coming in the third inning when Ally Choate drove in its other run with a single.

Golf

• Nathan Cogswell was tied for fourth after the second round of the Western Athletic Conference championships in Boulder City, Nevada. He was at 3-under and six strokes back of the lead. The Redhawks are in fifth place in the six-team field heading into today’s final round.

Baseball

• Washington State hit five homers to back starter Zane Mills, who pitched into the eighth inning, as the Cougars (20-17, 8-12 Pac-21) crushed No. 8 Oregon (27-10, 11-6) in Pullman 11-1. Kyle Manzardo had five RBI and was a single short of hitting for the cycle.

• Washington (17-20, 3-11 Pac-12) committed three errors to help California (21-19, 8-9) win 5-1 for its second win of the series.

Advertising

• Seattle U was held to nine hits in a doubleheader as the Redhawks were swept by California Baptist. The Lancers won the opener 7-4 and the nightcap 6-1.

Women’s soccer

• Sophie Beadle scored twice as No. 7 Seattle Pacific (7-0-1) beat visiting Central Washington 5-2.

Hockey

• Adam Beckman had a hat trick, who came unassisted, as the Spokane Chiefs slapped around the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3. Jarred Davidson had a goal and an assist for the T-birds.

• The Everett Silvertips clinched the WHL’s U.S. Division as the Portland Winterhawks lost to the Tri-City Americans 3-2. It’s Everett’s eighth division title in 18 seasons.