MONACO (AP) — Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men’s 5,000 meters in 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds at Monaco on Friday.

Cheptegei was 1.99 seconds inside the 12:37.35 set by Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia in 2004.

Cheptegei, who is the 2019 world champion over 10,000, took 22 seconds off his lifetime best at 5,000.

It was the standout performance of a stellar night in the Diamond League meeting that was the first full international gathering of the track and field season.

