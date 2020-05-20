LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and goalkeeper Willy Caballero have signed contract extensions which will keep them at Stamford Bridge next season.

Giroud’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of the current, delayed campaign and he had been linked with a prospective move to Lazio.

But the 33-year-old France international, who scored Chelsea’s last goal prior to the pandemic in a 4-0 win over Everton in March, said he “delighted to continue my journey and adventure” at the London club.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in 2018 and has scored seven goals in 49 starts for the club.

Chelsea also exercised the option to extend Caballero’s contract by a further year until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Caballero told the club’s official site: “It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.”

___

