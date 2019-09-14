RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw a career-high five touchdown passes to five different receivers, Shamari Wingard returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score and Elon beat Richmond 42-20 on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Cheek hit Cole Taylor on a 28-yard TD pass on Elon’s opening 75-yard drive and capped its second with a 4-yard scoring toss to Matt Foster. His 11-yard pass to Boyson Daughtry made it 28-7 and he hit Kortez Weeks on a 53-yarder and Avery Jones on a 10-yarder in the third quarter.

Cheek was 18 of 30 for 234 yards and Weeks gained 125 yards on eight catches as the Phoenix (2-1) outgained the Spiders 421-384.

Richmond’s Beau English scored on an 8-yard run and backup Joe Mancuso threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Keyston Fuller and an 8-yarder to Isaac Brown. The Spiders (1-2) threatened late, reaching the Elon 6 after Fuller’s 66-yard pass reception and run, but were stopped on downs with 6:49 to play.

Mancuso was 11 of 16 for 234 yards passing with an interception and Fuller gained 208 yards on seven receptions.