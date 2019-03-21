Somewhere, John Stockton is smiling: Short shorts are making a comeback!

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora, for one, has gone away from the baggy look inspired by Michigan’s Fab Five in the early 1990s, explaining: “Some guys like to show off their legs, especially if you’ve got bounce.”

To do it, college players either wear shorts a size too small, or roll the waistband to hike them up.

“I actually wish mine were shorter,” said Ohio State guard Musa Jallow. “But if I keep on rolling them, it wouldn’t be appropriate.”

• At TheOnion.com: “NCAA launches investigation into why it wasn’t making millions off recent college-admissions scandal.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Zion Williamson is only good in intact shoes. System player.”

Hey, bettor, bettor

Americans will wager $8.5 billion on this year’s NCAA tournament, according to a survey released by the American Gaming Association.

Or to put that in proper perspective, enough money for 17,000 unqualified students to bribe their way into USC.

Stat of the Week

Chad Kelly, the Broncos’ since-released backup QB, played just one snap during the 2018 season — a kneel-down — which nonetheless earned him a $354.25 bonus from the NFL’s performance-based pay program.

The Associated Press prematurely sent out a bulletin that Kyle Busch had won his 200th career victory in NASCAR events — only to see Cole Custer snatch the victory instead.

Thomas Dewey and Miss Colombia were unavailable for comment.

Busch did get his 200th the very next day to tie Richard Petty’s all-time record, though all of Petty’s wins came in Cup races while Busch’s total also includes truck and Exfinity-level events.

“So what are my 301 base hits in A- and D-level ball, chopped liver?” asked Pete Rose.

Burfict ending

The Bengals have finally released cheap-shot linebacker Vontaze Burfict with two years left on his contract.

Fittingly, that means he’ll be a late hit on Cincy’s salary cap this season.

Talking the talk

• Pat Long, via Twitter, after Birmingham’s WAIT-TV posted a headline reading “Auburn wins SEX tournament” during its sports report: “I was watching the wrong tournaments this weekend.”

• ESPN basketball broadcaster Dave Pasch, via Twitter, after working his final game this season with Bill Walton: “I’M FREEEEE!!!!!”

First he plays for the Seahawks, and now the Ravens.

Say this much for Earl Thomas: He has a real affinity for the birds.

Quote marks

• Jeff Gordon of STLtoday.com, on LSU coach Will Wade — suspended in the wake of the college-basketball scandal — saying it’s time to return him to action: “There’s a pretty good chance that LSU will be vacating victories, so what’s the harm in letting him pretend he is leading the Tigers to glory?”

• B.C. comic Torben Rolfsen, via Twitter, after a man was arrested on suspicion of stealing $12,000 worth sports stuff from ex-Giants pitcher William Laskey: “Who ya gonna call? Simpson Memorabilia Recovery.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Australia now barring persons with a domestic-violence charge against women or children from entering the country: “So much for any potential future plans for NFL Australia.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on this year’s NCAA bracket: “As complex as it is, there still aren’t as many choices as for the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.”

•Comedy writer Brad Dickson, via Twitter, on the ever-widening college-admissions scandal: “It’s now alleged that Lori Loughlin & her husband bribed an official $250,000 to get their not-so-bright dog into obedience school.”

—Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on reports tht scientists have grown a “mini-brain” with a spinal cord that can contract a muscle: “Which pretty much amounts to a teenager sitting on a couch playing a video game.”

Kevin Durant surprised three kids with a pizza delivery to their Minneapolis hotel room after their father, returning with the pie, had a chance meeting with the Warriors star in the elevator.

Or, as KD fans tried to spin it, another step closer to 4,000 career assists.

***Close, but no Cigar

Pioneerof the Nile, the 13-year-old sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, died unexpectedly at WinStar Farm right after performing his breeding duties.

How quickly? He was only halfway through his cigarette.

A study says cheese tastes better after being exposed to hip hop music.

Coincidence? Aaron Rodgers just trademarked the nickname 12pac.

***Dictionary audible

Ryan Fitzpatrick has now been employed by 25 percent of the NFL’s franchises after signing with his eighth team, the Dolphins, last week.

Which certainly makes him a “quarterback” in more ways than one.

After the Mariners’ 2-0 sweep of the A’s in Tokyo in their way-premature season openers March 20-21, just one question: When was the last time the playoff-plagued M’s sat in first place for eight straight days?

***You make the call

So who will go down as the greatest QB in the history of the AAF Memphis Express — Christian Hackenberg, Zach Mettenberger, Brandon Silvers or Johnny Manziel?

***Sports quiz

Attorneys for Patriots owner Robert Kraft sought a protective order to keep any police surveillance video that led to his massage-parlor arrest:

a) Under seal, preventing its release

b) In a plain brown wrapper

The Washington Wizards have a squad of over-50 dancers.

The U.S. is the world’s 19th happiest country, according to xxx

Which means, on the world-happiness bracket, we’re just one win away from reaching the Sweet 16.

Six people were arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, after $20 million in counterfeit $100 bills was discovered in a bank’s safe-deposit box.

Apparently putting Kip Keino’s picture on them wasn’t the brightest idea.

President Trump paid a visit to America’s last tank factory.

Apparently it was his first Knicks game in years.