CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Easley had 22 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late, and 12 rebounds and Chattanooga held off The Citadel 73-71 on Saturday to win its third straight.
Chattanooga led 41-32 at halftime, but the Bulldogs closed to 45-43 on an 11-0 run early in the second half before taking a 60-58 lead on Lew Stallworth’s 3-pointer with 7:22 to go. The lead traded hands until Easley’s 3 gave the Mocs a 70-69 lead with 56 seconds to go.
Free throws by Jerry Johnson Jr. and Donovann Toatley made it a three-point game, but the Bulldogs closed to 72-71 on Stallworth’s two free throws with eight seconds left. Jonathan Scott iced it with 1 of 2 from the line and Stallworth’s floater in the paint missed at the buzzer.
Ramon Vila scored 17 points and blocked two shots for the Mocs (10-10, 5-2 Southern Conference), who made 13 of 19 free throws and outshot the Bulldogs 48 percent to 42 percent.
Stallworth scored 22 points and Hayden Brown added 10 for The Citadel (9-9, 1-6), which has lost seven straight.