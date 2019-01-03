CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Easley scored 21 points making all five of his 3-point shot attempts and David Jean-Baptiste added 13 to lead Chattanooga past Western Carolina 73-62 Thursday night.
Ramon Vila scored 10 points with seven rebounds and the Mocs (7-9, 2-1 Southern Conference) finished 24-of-47 (51.1 percent) shooting and made half their 22 3-point shot attempts. It was the seventh time this season they’ve made 11 or more from long range.
A.J. Caldwell’s 3-pointer with 7:19 to go jump-started an 11-1 run. Jean-Baptiste went hard to the glass for a bucket, buried a 3 and Easley scored inside to make 64-54 with 3:48 left. Jean-Baptiste scored 10 of his 13 in the second half.
Carlos Dotson led Western Carolina (3-13, 0-3) with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Matt Halvorsen scored 16. The Catamounts finished 4-of-13 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc but owned a 37-27 rebounding advantage.
