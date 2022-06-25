Guess he passed the smell test.

Trumpet made history by becoming the first bloodhound to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

His dominant performance in tracking talent part obviously overcame any shortcomings in the swimsuit competition.

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “Only three more seasons until Arch Manning becomes the Jets’ next franchise quarterback.”

• At TheOnion.com: “PGA golfer hoping to hit the office if round finishes early.”

Bringing the smoke

Major League Baseball will allow its teams to sell sponsorships to cannabis companies that market CBD products, the Sports Business Journal reported.

“Spahn and Sain and Pray for Rain” is about to be supplanted by “Cheech and Chong and Pass the Bong.”

That one’s up there

And just think of the sponsorship possibilities: “This high fly ball is brought to you by …”

Little League Day

The Mariners won a game 2-1 in Oakland on two wild pitches with two outs in the ninth inning — both with Abraham Toro up to bat.

Sounds like this calls for a postgame trip to Dairy Queen!

Sticker shock

What’s going up faster — the price of gasoline or the price of Aaron Judge?

Three-letter man

Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.”

It’s high time that Terry Bradshaw gets to filing the paperwork on “Cat.”

One for the thumb

Umpires have ejected Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo from games four times this season, the most in baseball. Alert Blue Jays publicists are already planning Rubber Thumb Night.

Going out with Flair

What, Ric Flair worry about rassling one last time at age 73?

“My heart’s pacemaker can come unplugged, but I can plug it back in,” Flair said. “… The blood thinners, I just won’t take one that day.”

As seen on TV

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning says he’ll play for Texas.

No word on if his NIL deal included a “ManningCast” for each of his games on the Longhorn Network.

Talking the talk

• At Fark.com, on the 21-year-old woman who plans to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle: “GoFundMe page in TFA if you would like to help her obtain a really really long snorkel.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Scottish mountain biker Danny MacAskill’s stunt-riding videos receiving 12 million views in just one week: “Talk about hits for the cycle.”

For my next trick …

The Angels’ Shohei Otani had eight RBI as a hitter one night, 13 strikeouts as a pitcher the next and we’re eagerly awaiting the third shoe to drop. Can five home runs be next?

Quote marks

• Larry Stone of The Seattle Times, via Twitter, after the listless Mariners plummeted 10 games below .500: “Let’s see if the Mariners can hit with fans in snoring position.”

• Comedy writer Torben Rolfsen, via Twitter, on WWE CEO Vince McMahon on leave amid a $3 million hush-money investigation: “Hate to see pro wrestling’s integrity tarnished like this.”

• Mets ace Max Scherzer, to reporters, after making a AA rehab start in Binghamton, N.Y.: “I want to be in the big leagues, not be a Rumble Pony.”

• Tim Hunter of Everett’s KRKO Radio, with a sign you’re on a lousy baseball team: “Only team in the league with a ‘Pity Day’ promotion.”

Hat’s off to NBA

Why do basketball players wear baseball caps from the NBA team that drafted them?

Why not change up with a football helmet once in a while?

Quote, end quote

• Comedian Kenan Thompson, hosting the NHL Awards show, after Auston Matthews was announced as league MVP: “Congrats … it’s nice to see the Leafs winning something in June.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on a sure signs of summer baseball: “Weather heating up, getting closer to the All-Star break and pitcher Stephen Strasburg, back on the Washington Nationals’ injured list.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the fallout from Commanders DC Jack Del Rio’s “dust-up” comment about the Jan. 6 insurrection: “Del Rio deleting his Twitter account, I’m sure, is a great loss to political and social discourse. If only more would do it.”