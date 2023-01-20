A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,127.

Difference: 260 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.6.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.6 points per game, with 261 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James nine more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Sunday at Portland.

___

