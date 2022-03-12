FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Conference Player of the Year Octavia Jett-Wilson poured in 31 points and Charlotte earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, holding off Louisiana Tech, 68-63 on Saturday night.

A fifth-year senior, Jett-Wilson said before the game that she came back to Charlotte for just this game, saying “We didn’t come this far just to come this far.”

Charlotte got off to a poor start and did not score its first field goal until Dazia Lawrence scored a layup with 54 seconds left in the first half and trailed 12-3 after one quarter. Jeff-Wilson did not get her first points until the 3:41 mark of the second quarter, hitting two free throws, then hitting a 3-pointer a minute later. The 49ers trailed, 28-19 at the break.

Charlotte tied the game at 34-34 on a pair of Jett-Wilson free throws with three minutes left in the third and the game was tied going into the fourth quarter, 38-38, Jett-Wilson scored 15 points in fourth quarter as Charlotte outscored the Louisiana Tech 30-25.

Jeff-Wilson was 12 of 13 from the free throw line and had three steals for Charlotte (22-9). Jada McMillian finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

Keiunna Walker scored 23 points and dished three assists to lead Louisiana Tech (21-11). Anna Larr Roberson added 17 points and Salma Bates contributed 10 points.

