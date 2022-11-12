SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s basketball team completed one of the biggest comebacks in program history Friday, as the Cougars rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit at San Francisco to score a 69-63 victory over the Dons.
Standout guard Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a career-high 35 points, including 26 in the second half. She made 11 of 26 shots from the field and 9 of 10 free throws.
Bella Murekatete added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds in 20 minutes for the Cougars (2-0).
“I thought it was a gritty performance in the second half,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Credit to San Francisco, they are a hard team to play and hard to prepare for. We had to regroup and it was really good to see our team respond the way they did. I thought it was a dominating second half for us.”
Leger-Walker’s reverse layup with 6:44 left gave WSU a 51-50 lead and the Cougars stayed in front the rest of the way.
WSU shot 55.2% in the second half and beat San Francisco for the ninth time in a row.
South Carolina rolls
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift No. 1 South Carolina to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland.
Shortly after the Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery — with Boston expected to be the No. 1 pick — the South Carolina standout led her team to a fairly routine victory in its first real test of the season.
Maryland was playing without its own potential lottery pick, as Diamond Miller was out with a right knee injury.
Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Maryland.
• Kiki Iriafen had game-high totals of 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 98-44 victory at Pacific.
Hannah Jump and Ashten Prechtel each added 14 points for the Cardinal.
