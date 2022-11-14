NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern has dismissed football coach Autry Denson after four seasons at the Championship Subdivision school.

Buccaneers athletic director Jeff Barber announced Monday that Denson’s contract would not be renewed.

Denson, a former Notre Dame running back and assistant, went 14-22 in four years and 11-11 in Big South Conference play. The Buccaneers finished this season 2-8, ending with a 20-10 loss at North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Denson was on Brian Kelly’s staff with the Fighting Irish when he accepted the job at Charleston Southern, Denson’s first head coaching position in college.

Barber thanked Denson in a statement for his “great service and effort” to the school and the football program.

The school said a national search for Denson’s replacement will start immediately. Defensive coordinator Zane Vance will serve as interim head coach until a new coach is selected.

