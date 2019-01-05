COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 24 points, Stephanie Jones added 16 and No. 4 Maryland slipped past Ohio State 75-69 Saturday in a rematch of the 2018 Big Ten title game.

Coming off an upset loss to Rutgers, the Terrapins (13-1, 2-1) never really got into a groove against the retooled Buckeyes (4-8, 0-3). Maryland trailed 62-61 with 5:25 left, went ahead 70-66 on a 3-pointer by Taylor Mikesell with 3:04 to go and held on.

Ohio State made only one basket over the final four minutes while being outscored 9-3.

It was the 499th career victory for coach Brenda Friese, who’s 442-120 with the Terrapins after going 35-22 at Ball State and 22-8 at Minnesota.

Though Maryland and Ohio State were the class of the conference last season, this Buckeyes squad bears no similarity to the one that captured the conference championship and finished 28-7.

Coach Kevin McGuff had to replace all five starters and welcomed eight new players, including six with undergraduate degrees. The new mix may ultimately prove successful, but at the juncture Ohio State has lost five straight and sits alone in the conference cellar.

Freshman Dorka Juhasz, a 6-foot-4 forward from Hungary, led the Buckeyes with 18 points.

Ohio State went 4 for 5 to open the game and grabbed a 10-5 lead. Although Maryland shot just 40 percent in the first quarter, Myers drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 20-19 lead.

The Buckeyes scored the first eight points of the second quarter, but the Terrapins used runs of 7-0 and 9-3 to move in front 43-36 at halftime.

Ohio State had six baskets and six turnovers in the second period.

Maryland missed 16 of 20 field goal attempts in the third quarter while being outscored 22-14.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes looked nothing like a rebuilding team, giving the fourth-ranked squad in the country all it could handle. Whether this represents a breakthrough — or was merely one good performance in a rebuilding season — will soon become apparent.

Maryland: The Terps wrapped up a lackluster week with a narrow victory that likely did nothing to enhance their stature among the pollsters.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Indiana on Thursday. The Hoosiers and Rutgers are the only teams unbeaten in Big Ten play.

Maryland: Friese vies for her 500th career victory at Nebraska on Tuesday night.