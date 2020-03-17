LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Philip Rivers, DT Brandon Mebane, LB Thomas Davis Sr., RB Melvin Gordon, WR Travis Benjamin, OG Michael Schofield, DT Damion Square, FS Adrian Phillips, LB Nick Dzubnar, TE Lance Kendricks, WT Geremy Davis, CB Jaylen Watkins, OG Ryan Groy, DT Sylvester Williams, LB Jatavis Brown, FB Derek Watt,

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Isaac Rochell, RB Troymaine Pope, OG Spencer Drango, TE Sean Culkin.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: CB Michael Davis, OG Trent Scott, WR Dylan Cantrell.

NEEDS: Offensive tackle and quarterback are at front of list. Chargers will trade LT Russell Okung to Carolina for RG Trai Turner when new league year begins. Los Angeles doesn’t have depth to begin with at tackle, so look to add experience to unit that has struggled in past couple seasons. Chargers could be in Tom Brady sweepstakes, but they could also be content to let Tyrod Taylor be bridge quarterback and take someone with sixth overall pick. LA has already been proactive with signing RB Austin Ekeler to extension and tagging TE Hunter Henry.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $40 million.

