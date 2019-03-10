COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers released safety Jahleel Addae, who had started 59 games over the past six seasons.
Coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement that Addae’s release was tough but had to be made because of salary cap reasons. Addae’s release saves $5 million against the cap with free agency set to begin Wednesday.
Addae started all 16 regular-season games last season and finished fourth on the team with 72 tackles along with one interception and a sack. He moved to free safety last year after the Chargers drafted Derwin James in the first round.
