INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 NFL victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates. He was inactive for last week’s game against Cleveland because of a quadriceps injury.

The Chargers (4-2) have won three straight and are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who lost in overtime for the second straight week.

Wilson completed his first 10 passes as Denver took a 10-0 lead with scores on its first two drives.

The game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Montrell Washington of the Broncos muffed JK Scott’s punt. It was recovered by Deane Leonard of the Chargers at the Denver 28.

Justin Herbert, who completed 37 of 57 for 238 yards and an interception, passed to Mike Williams for 9 yards to get Hopkins closer.

Of his injury, Hopkins said, “The first extra point, I felt a pop and it went downhill from there.”

Neither team managed a first down in overtime.

Wilson found a wide-open Greg Dulcich for a 39-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the first quarter.

On the play before Dulcich’s score, Wilson avoided a sack attempt by Khalil Mack and Chris Rumph II, scrambled right and connected with Jerry Jeudy for a 37-yard completion.