LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-10) at KANSAS CITY (11-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 4-9-2; Chiefs 10-5

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 62-56-1

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Chargers 24-17 on Nov. 18

LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Raiders 24-17; Chiefs beat Bears 26-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 25; Chiefs No. 4

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (6)

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (16), PASS (4)

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (23), PASS (4)

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs need win and Patriots loss to Dolphins to earn No. 2 seed and first-round playoff bye. … Kansas City is 27-3 vs. AFC West in last 30 games and is trying for season sweep of division. … Chiefs have won four straight AFC West titles. … Chargers have lost 10 of last 11 to Kansas City. Their lone win was last season at Arrowhead Stadium. … RB Austin Ekeler and WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams give Chargers first trio of 900-yard receivers since 2014 Patriots (Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Brandon LaFell). … Chargers TE Hunter Henry has season-high 50 catches for 610 yards despite missing four games to injury. … Chargers are tied with Bengals for worst turnover differential in NFL (minus-16). … QB Philip Rivers could be playing final game for Chargers. His contract expires after this season. … Rivers has been responsible for 24 turnovers with 18 interceptions tied for second most in NFL. … Chargers were held to 19 yards rushing last week by Oakland. … Kansas City has not allowed TD in last two games and four TDs in last five. Chiefs have never gone three straight games without allowing TD. … Chiefs have won five in row, second only to Baltimore (11). … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is fastest player to 9,000 yards passing and 75 TDs in NFL history (30 games). … Travis Kelce is first TE in NFL history with four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons. Kelce needs six receptions to become first TE with consecutive 100-catch seasons. … WR Mecole Hardman needs one TD reception to set Chiefs rookie record (seven). … Chiefs DE Terrell Suggs needs one sack to pass Demarcus Ware (138 1/2) for eighth on NFL career list. Suggs joined KC after Arizona released him earlier in December. … K Harrison Butker needs three points to break own Chiefs record for season scoring by kicker (142). … Fantasy tip: Chargers were excellent in limiting Mahomes during loss in Mexico City, so sitting reigning league MVP could be wise if you have another good option at quarterback.

