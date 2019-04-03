HOUSTON — Prosecutors in Texas are dismissing a felony charge against former Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who was accused of pushing the arm of a paraplegic security guard while trying to get onto the field after the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.

The Harris County district attorney’s office announced the decision Wednesday. Bennett, recently traded to the New England Patriots, was indicted by a grand jury in March 2018 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. Vivian King, the DA’s chief of staff, said “a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bennett was a spectator at the 2017 game and a member of the Philadelphia Eagles when he tried to get onto the field after the Patriots’ win to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the team at the time.

Bennett played for Seattle from 2013-17 and was briefly on the roster in 2009 before being waived and signed by Tampa Bay. He was with the Bucs from 2009-12 before returning to Seattle in 2013 as a free agent and playing a starring role on the defensive line as the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII and then returned to the Super Bowl the next season.

Bennett was traded to the Eagles with a 2018 seventh-round draft pick for receiver Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round pick.