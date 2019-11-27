OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Zdeno Chara broke a tie midway through the third period in the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Brad Marchand also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins have won five straight and 10 in a row against the Senators.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson stopped 19 shots. The Senators had won five in a row at home.

Marchand tied it at 5:15 of the third with his 18th goal and Chara gave the Bruins the lead at 8:45.

Chabot scored 41 seconds into the third.

Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight.

NOTES: Boston was coming of an 8-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night. … The Senators recalled goalie Marcus Hogberg from the AHL with Craig Anderson kept out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. … Brendan Gaunce made his debut with the Bruins.

