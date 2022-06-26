Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners brawl with Angels after being thrown at twice; eight ejected
- Four-star 2023 DB Vincent Holmes continues UW Huskies' commitment streak
- What it means for UW men's basketball that Seattle's three NBA first-rounders played elsewhere
- For Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, Champions of Change is a way to keep their Seahawks legacy alive VIEW
- Mariners beat Angels again, run winning streak to season-high five games
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.