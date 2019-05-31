STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — David Cole singled home the winning run in the top of the ninth inning to lead Central Michigan over Miami 6-5 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cole singled up the middle to score Zach Gilles for the deciding run. Zach Cohn (5-3) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He struck out five.

Miami (39-19) took a 4-0 lead in the third inning with two homers, including a three-run shot by Adrian Del Castillo. Central Michigan (47-12) bounced back with one run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

Miami tied the game in the seventh on Del Castillo’s second homer of the night, this one a solo shot to right field. But the Hurricanes couldn’t hold Central Michigan’s offense. Daniel Federman (3-5) took the loss, giving up one run over two innings.