Central Michigan’s quick turnaround reached another milepost: The Chippewas are bowl eligible.
CMU beat Northern Illinois 48-10 on Saturday to improve to 6-4 this season under new coach Jim McElwain. The Chippewas went 1-11 last season.
Elsewhere, Virginia Tech (5-3) still has work to do if the Hokies are going to extend their 26-year bowl streak. Six wins is not enough for Virginia Tech to be sure of bowl eligibility, since the Hokies have two victories over FCS teams. After losing to Notre Dame on Saturday, Virginia Tech has games remaining against Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia.
There are 42 teams that are already bowl eligible:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
Central Florida
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Clemson
Florida
Florida Atlantic
Georgia
Georgia State
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas State
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana Tech
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Michigan
Minnesota
Navy
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Texas A&M
Tulane
UAB
Utah
Virginia
Wake Forest
Wisconsin
Wyoming
