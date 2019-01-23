BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will be without starters Kyrie Irving and Al Horford for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Irving is sidelined with flu-like symptoms and Horford is getting rest Wednesday night. Horford missed seven games in December with left knee soreness.
Coach Brad Stevens said Terry Rozier will take Irving’s spot in the starting lineup and Aron Baynes would fill in for Horford.
Boston enters with a four-game winning streak. The Cavaliers have lost 16 of their last 17 and have the NBA’s worst record at 9-39.
