NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday.

The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston’s 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night.

At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading Celtics after missing the previous five games.

Wagner finished with 25 points for the Magic, which won its fifth straight game.

The teams meet again Sunday in Boston.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports