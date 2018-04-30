BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is sitting out Game 1 of Boston’s Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the 76ers with a right hamstring strain.
Boston made the announcement prior to Monday night’s tip-off.
Brown suffered the injury in the Celtics’ Game 7 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart will start in Brown’s place.
