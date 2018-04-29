BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Monday night’s opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brown strained his hamstring in Game 7 of Boston’s first-round series against Milwaukee. He said he was going to have an MRI, and Stevens says Sunday all tests came out OK.
The Celtics are already without stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, as well as Daniel Theis.
Stevens says it looks as though Brown could return later in the series.
