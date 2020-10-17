SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia (AP) — Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato routed Serbian qualifier Danilo Petrović 6-1, 6-0 Saturday in the Sardegna Open to reach his first final in 20 months.

Cecchinato, a French Open semifinalist in 2018, last played for a title when he lost to Diego Schwartzman in Buenos Aires in February 2019.

Petrović was playing as a lucky loser in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew before his opening match after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Cecchinato’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be Laslo Djere, a Serbian who won his semifinal when Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti retired with an arm injury.

Djere was leading 2-6, 6-2, 4-1. Musetti was playing in his first semifinal on tour.

The clay-court tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the pandemic.

