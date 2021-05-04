CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as the Chicago White Sox routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 Tuesday night.

It was a historic night at the plate for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter.

Cease is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game. He is the first White Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley on May 14, 1972, against Baltimore, a year before the designated hitter came into play.

Cease (2-0) also became the second White Sox pitcher to have three or more hits and 10 or more strikeouts in a game, joining Red Faber on April 15, 1915, at St. Louis. Cease tied his career for strikeouts.

After the first pitch was delayed more than an hour by rain, the White Sox roughed up Jeff Hoffman (2-2) for three runs in the first.

Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season. Abreu had a pair of hits and three RBIs as the White Sox for the eighth time in 11 games.

Cease’s first career hit then loaded the bases and Tim Anderson delivered a two-run single. Anderson had two hits and drove in three runs.

Hoffman lasted 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Cease did not allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart’s single to begin the fifth. Barnhart had the only two hits for the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert was diagnosed with a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain and placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering the injury running to first base in Sunday’s game. Robert is not expected to resume baseball activity for 12 to 16 weeks.

Reds: Manager David Bell said OF Shogo Akiyama could return within one week from a hamstring injury. Akiyama played nine innings in center for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. CF Nick Senzel was scratched from Tuesday’s start with a sore left shoulder. Tyler Naquin replaced him.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel, who has 17 strikeouts over 18 innings but no decisions in three career starts against the Reds, will be opposed by RHP Sonny Gray, who is making his fourth start since coming off the injured list with a muscle strain in his back. Gray is 4-0 with a 3.55 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox.

