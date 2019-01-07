CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love says he’s still weeks away from getting on the court as he recovers from surgery on his left foot.
Love played in just four games before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve pressure around his big toe. He was recently cleared by doctors to begin some “select basketball activities,” but Love said Monday he’s not ready to run on the foot, which he injured in Cleveland’s exhibition opener.
The 30-year-old Love said it’s been difficult to watch his teammates struggle — Cleveland has the NBA’s worst record and dropped nine straight games — but he never considered not returning this season.
Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in July. He expects his name will surface in trade talks ahead of the deadline like it does every year. Love hopes to remain in Cleveland, saying: “I would love to be here. I would like to play ball here.”
