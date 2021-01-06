ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard Darius Garland might miss another week with a shoulder sprain, while guard Danté Exum could miss two months with a calf strain.

Cleveland provided the injury updates Wednesday before playing the Magic for the second time in three days.

Garland began experiencing discomfort in his shoulder last week during a game in Atlanta. He was kept out of Monday’s loss and underwent an MRI. The second-year guard is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 assists in six starts. He averaged 12.3 points in his abbreviated rookie season.

Exum injured his calf in the first quarter Monday. The Cavaliers said he’ll begin treatments and rehab and is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks of basketball activity.

Exum has made three starts for the Cavs, who have been dealing with numerous injuries since the start of the season.

Cleveland is without star forward Kevin Love, who aggravated a calf injury in the team’s second game and is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks. The Cavs are expected to have rookie Isaac Okoro back after he missed five games with a foot injury.

