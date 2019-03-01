CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers veteran forward Channing Frye says he plans to retire at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old made the announcement Friday on Twitter, saying “it’s been a amazing ride. I’ve had the chance to have some amazing teammates and play for some great coaches. I’m gonna miss it but I’m super excited to see the other side of the fence!”

Frye is in his 13th NBA season. He’s in his second stint with Cleveland after being traded last season. One of the team’s most likable players, Frye has become a fan favorite because of his enthusiasm and leadership.

Frye, who played on Cleveland’s NBA title team in 2016, signed with the Cavs this season to serve in a mentor’s role for the team’s younger players.

He’s averaging just 3.3 points and 9.5 minutes.

Frye was the No. 8 overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2005. He has also played for Portland, Phoenix and Orlando.

___

