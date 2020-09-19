SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini’s sliding goal between a pair of defenders in the 84th minute gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Cavillini’s left-footed tap off a perfectly threaded center pass from Fredy Montero came just minutes after Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram tied it on a header with his 46th career MLS goal.

Vancouver (5-7-0) opened the scoring on David Milinkovic’ goal in the 53rd minute. Ten minutes later, Kyle Beckerman received a red card and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played short-handed.