SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — American golfer John Catlin will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Andalucía Masters.

Overnight leader Catlin shot two birdies and three bogeys in a third round 1-over 72 on Saturday, with Martin Kaymer (69) in second place.

Jamie Donaldson (73) and Lorenzo Gagli (71) are both three strokes behind Catlin at Valderrama, the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.

The 29-year-old Catlin is aiming for his first European Tour win after having won four on the Asian Tour.

“It’s very difficult to win, it doesn’t matter what tour you’re on,” Catlin said. “Having that winning experience gives me a lot of confidence so I’m going go out, give it my all and see where everything lands.”

For Kaymer, a two-time major winner, this tournament has extra significance.

“Winning in Valderrama was always one of my goals, one of my dreams,” Kaymer said. “To win here would be something very special.”

