GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton poured in 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kowacie Reeves hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help Florida put away an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Reeves’s 3-pointer with 3:08 left gave the Gators a 15-point lead, 83-68. The Owls’ Brandon Stroud hit two 3-pointers and scored at the basket to cut the deficit to 10 points with 1:20 left, but Kennesaw State could get no closer.

Castleton shot 12 of 18 from the field and was 9 of 13 from the line, adding three assists and three blocked shots to lead Florida (2-0). Will Richard added 15 points and Reeves finished with 11.

Chris Youngblood scored 20 points to lead Kennesaw State (1-1), with Terrell Burden adding 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Gators shot 30 of 55 from the field (54.5%) and were 24 of 33 from the line. Kennesaw State hit 30 field goals on 70 shots and was 12 of 18 from the line.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25