CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Thursday.

Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five games. Jesse Winker went 3 for 3 and scored the only run on Yasiel Puig’s first-inning single.

Castillo was winless in three previous starts against Milwaukee this year, but the All-Star right-hander was terrific this time around. He was working on a no-hitter before rookie Keston Hiura singled with one out in the seventh.

Castillo (8-3) might have gone the distance if not for a 69-minute rain delay with two out in the eighth inning.

Milwaukee dropped the last three games of the four-game set. It hasn’t scored since the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 11-inning Cincinnati win.

Christian Yelich started the ninth with a double off Raisel Iglesias for the Brewers’ second hit. But Iglesias then retired three in a row for his 16th save, helped by left fielder Phillip Ervin’s tumbling catch on Mike Moustakas’ foul ball.

Milwaukee wasted a solid start by Brandon Woodruff (10-3), who permitted seven hits, struck out six and walked none in six innings.

Winker led off the first with a double to right. After Joey Votto singled, Puig singled up the third-base line to give Cincinnati the lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Ryan Braun did not start after getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game. Braun also had a sore knee after sliding into the wall while catching a foul ball on Tuesday. “He’s a little banged up,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle in his left back. … LHP Alex Wood is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (7-2) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season against the Pirates at Pittsburgh on Friday. He is 2-0 in three starts against them this season.

Reds: After a rare Friday off, the Reds open a two-game interleague series with Cleveland in Cincinnati on Saturday. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-4), who got a win against the Indians on June 12, is the Reds’ scheduled starter.