NEW YORK (AP) — Valentin Castellanos scored a career-high four goals and Sean Johnson stopped five shots as New York City FC defeated Real Salt Lake on Sunday, 6-0.

Castellanos converted twice from the penalty spot before he capped his performance with a goal in the 80th minute.

NYCFC (2-3-1) also got two goals from Thiago in the win.

NYCFC outshot RSL (3-2-3) 20-9, with 14 shots on goal to five for RSL.

Johnson saved all five shots he faced for NYCFC. Zac MacMath saved eight of the 14 shots he faced for RSL.

It was Real Salt Lake’s worst-ever margin of defeat.

Up next for NYCFC is a matchup Sunday with Toronto at home, while RSL visits the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.