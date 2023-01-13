AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23, Enrique Freeman scored 20 and Akron rolled to a 105-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Castaneda add six rebounds and five assists for the Zips (11-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Freeman made 10 of 11 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. Trendon Hankerson was 5-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers, scoring 14.

Noah Farrakhan led the way for the Eagles (4-13, 1-3) with 18 points. Tyson Acuff and Legend Geeter both scored 11.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. Akron visits Central Michigan while Eastern Michigan hosts Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.