LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has given German skier Stefan Luitz his first World Cup win and 45,000 Swiss francs ($45,000) in prize money.

CAS upheld Luitz’s appeal against disqualification from a World Cup giant slalom in December in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Racing at an altitude of 10,340 feet (3,152 meters), Luitz inhaled from an oxygen tank before winning. The International Ski Federation disqualified him because its rules prohibit using supplemental oxygen even though the World Anti-Doping Agency does not.

CAS sided with Luitz because the FIS rules also state WADA regulations prevail where there is a conflict.

