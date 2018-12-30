MIAMI (AP) — Jason Carter’s putback with 2.6 seconds left gave Ohio a 68-66 victory over Florida International on Sunday despite blowing a 12-point second-half lead.
FIU (9-4) took its first lead after Trejon Jacob capped an 11-0 run with a basket to go up 54-53 with 8:19 to go. The lead then changed hands eight times with the Panthers ahead by three after Osasumwen Osaghae’s layup with 3:06 left but they wouldn’t score again after four misses and a turnover. Kirk scored before Carter tied it with a free throw with 1:06 remaining. Kirk missed a jumper but Carter got the rebound basket.
The Bobcats (8-4), improved to 7-0 at home by shooting 51 percent and surviving 23 turnovers against the nation’s leader in turnovers forced while outrebounding FIU 44-27.
Carter finished with 19 points on 8-of 11 shooting, Kirk added 18 points with both grabbing nine rebounds. Doug Taylor added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jason Preston 11 points.
Brian Beard Jr. scored 13 points and Devon Andrews 11 for FIU which was 7 of 36 from the arc after going 1 of 17 in the second half. FIU came in averaging 95.6 points a game, second in the nation.