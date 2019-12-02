CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter had 25 points as Northern Iowa routed Luther 110-51 on Monday night.

AJ Green had 19 points for Northern Iowa (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Trae Berhow added 17 points and Antwan Kimmons had 13 points for the Panthers, who set a home-court record for points scored in a game.

It was the first time Northern Iowa had scored over 100 points since the 2012-13 season. The Panthers sprinted to a 17-0 advantage before the Norse got on the board.

Gage Thompson had 11 points for the Norse, a Division III school. Garrian Wade and James Kappus added 10 points apiece.

Northern Iowa plays Colorado on the road next Tuesday.

