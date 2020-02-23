COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn on Sunday.

Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies (22-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference), who won their fourth straight and are 14-0 against the Tigers.

N’dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage.

Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-16, 3-11) and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wells had nine points in the first quarter when the Aggies went 11 of 17 and put together a late 9-0 run to take a 25-11 lead.

Texas A&M went 8 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 58% overall. Auburn was 8 of 25 from distance and shot 39%.

There were only 14 fouls in the game and both teams went 2 of 3 from the foul line.

