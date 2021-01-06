CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Carter had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Xavier to a 69-61 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Colby Jones had 16 points for Xavier (9-2, 2-2 Big East Conference). Dwon Odom added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points.

Xavier posted a season-high 62 total rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points for the Red Storm (6-5, 1-4). Julian Champagnie added 15 points and nine rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had three blocks.

