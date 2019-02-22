ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Teyvion Kirk’s drive tied the game in regulation and his follow shot gave Ohio the lead for good in overtime as the Bobcats defeated Bowling Green 92-87 on Friday night.

Kirk scored with 6.2 seconds left to send the game into OT tied at 81-all and his basket with 2:16 left in overtime put Ohio ahead 88-86 with 2:16 remaining. Ben Vander Plas and Jason Carter added two free throws each in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Carter had 23 points to lead Ohio.

Kirk had 17 points for Ohio (12-14, 4-10 Mid-American Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak. Vander Plas added 11 points and seven rebounds. Antonio Cowart, Jr. had 10 points for the home team.

Demajeo Wiggins had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Falcons (19-8, 11-3). Dylan Frye added 18 points. Justin Turner had 15 points.

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Ohio 82-63 on Jan. 8. Ohio faces Kent State on the road on Tuesday. Bowling Green takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Tuesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com