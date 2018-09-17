PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3.
Wentz tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, 2017 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery three days later. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was Super Bowl MVP in the 41-33 victory over New England.
Wentz set a single-season franchise record with 33 touchdown passes last season. The final one came a few plays after he suffered his injury.
The Eagles (1-1) lost 27-21 at Tampa Bay (2-0) on Sunday.
