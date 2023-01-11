AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr made the go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute to play and Sir’Jabari Rice hit three free throws over the final six seconds, sending No. 10 Texas to a wild 79-75 win over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs led by 18 in the first half and appeared in total control on their way to what would have been the program’s first road win over a top-10 opponent.

But then Texas (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) chipped away in the early minutes of the second half and rallied behind Rice and Dylan Disu, who combined for 27 points after halftime. Rice scored 10 in a row during one burst and Disu had 12 in a five-minute span as Texas tied it 71-all on his layup.

After Carr’s 3-pointer gave Texas the lead, TCU’s Emanuel Miller had a chance to tie it with a three-point play but missed the free throw. Rice got a rebound off a Longhorns miss at the other end and made two free throws to stretch the Texas lead.

Miller scored 21 to lead TCU (13-3, 2-2).

The last time the teams met in last season’s Big 12 tournament, Texas led by 18 at halftime only to watch the Horned Frogs rally to win.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points to lead the Longhorns. Rice had 15, all in the second half, and Texas shot 59% from the floor after the break in its largest comeback win since 2013.

Allen started the rally with a steady diet of mid-range jumpers that seemed to loosen up the Horned Frogs’ defense for Disu to get to the basket for layups and dunks.

TCU: The Horned Frogs disrupted the Longhorns with quick hands and pickpocket steals that turned into early points. Texas had six turnovers before making five baskets — all on TCU steals. But those mostly stopped when Texas rallied.

Texas: Every game the rest of the season will likely have the feel of an audition for interim head coach Rodney Terry as school officials consider who will replace Chris Beard full-time next season. Terry is 7-1 since taking over the program when Beard was initially suspended after an arrest on a felony domestic violence charge Dec. 12. Beard was fired last week.

TCU hosts No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

