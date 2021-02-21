NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dijonai Carrington scored 19 points, and No. 7 Baylor broke away from a halftime tie to beat Oklahoma 77-66 on Sunday.

Moon Ursin had 17 points and Nalyssa Smith added 16 for the Lady Bears (17-2, 12-1 Big 12), who shot 56% in their ninth straight win.

Madi Williams scored 21 points and Gabby Gregory added 19 for Oklahoma (8-10, 5-8), which was coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. Taylor Robertson finished with 11 points for the Sooners, but Baylor’s DiDi Richards hounded her and made it tough for her to get shots off. Robertson made 4 of 9 field goals in the game.

Baylor won both games with the Sooners this season. The Lady Bears won the previous meeting 84-61 at home.

Baylor led 30-20 in the second quarter before Oklahoma went on a 10-0 run to tie the score. The Sooners took the lead on a 3-pointer by Skylar Vann and stretched to advantage to 40-32 before Baylor answered with a 10-0 run. Williams’ jumper from near the free-throw line at the halftime buzzer tied the game at 42.

Williams scored 16 in the first half for Oklahoma and Carrington scored 16 before the break for Baylor. Oklahoma shot 58% in the first half against a Baylor squad that entered the day leading the nation in field goal percentage defense.

Baylor scored the first six points of the second half, and Oklahoma called a timeout. The Sooners went scoreless for nearly 3 1/2 minutes to start the second half, and Baylor slowly took control. The Lady Bears led 61-53 at the end of the third quarter and led by double digits for most of the fourth.

Baylor: The Lady Bears showed some resilience, bouncing back from a subpar first half against an improving Oklahoma team to seize control.

Oklahoma: The Sooners put another solid performance together and pushed one of the nation’s best teams.

Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma visits TCU on Wednesday.

