MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick is leaving Manchester United after completing an unbeaten three-match stint as the club’s interim manager.

United made the announcement minutes after United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, which proved to be Carrick’s final game in charge following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21.

He also led United to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League, sealing the team’s place in the knockout stage, and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

United has hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season and the German’s first game in charge will be against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Carrick played for United from 2006-18, making 464 appearances and winning the Premier League five times as well as the Champions League, then became part of the coaching staff under first Jose Mourinho then Solskjaer.

“My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career,” Carrick said. “When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club.”

John Murtough, United’s football director, described Carrick as “one of the finest midfielders in the history of Manchester United.”

“We are grateful for the steady leadership Michael has shown through this period of managerial transition,” Murtough said, “and, while he is now stepping away from day-to-day involvement, he will always be welcome back as a legend of the club.”

