FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Julian Carranza scored twice and Inter Miami beat Florida rival Orlando City 3-2 on Saturday for the MLS expansion team’s first victory of the season.

Carranza gave Inter Miami the early lead in the 12th minute. After Orlando City pulled even on Daryl Dike’s goal in the 18th, Carranza added his second some five minutes later.

Rodolfo Pizarro added a final goal for Miami just after the break. Upon scoring, he ran into the empty stands to pose with a cardboard cutout of a fan.

Nani made it interesting with a header in the 80th minute to pull Orlando City to 3-2.

It was the second meeting between the two teams in what is expected to be a heated Florida rivalry.

They played before to open the recent MLS is Back tournament, a matchup that was a nod to Florida as hosts of the monthlong event. Orlando City won that one 2-1, and went on to play in the tournament title game against the Portland Timbers.

Inter Miami did not make it out of the group stage.

